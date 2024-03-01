Walk for Warmth will 'glow' this year with later start time

HOLLAND — Area residents will gather next week to raise funds and awareness for Ottawa County households with past-due utility payments.

Ottawa County Community Action Agency will host the 35th Annual Walk for Warmth on Friday, March 8. The walk begins at 6 p.m. at EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St. in Holland.

Walk for Warmth is OCCAA’s only fundraiser and raises money to help local families pay their heating bills. In 2023, Walk for Warmth raised $10,888 and helped 224 families with utility payments.

“The sunny days are a welcome sight, but some families continue to feel reminders of winter's chill: heating bills and how to pay them,” OCCAA wrote in a release.

Although there's no fee to participate, donations are encouraged. To register and donate, visit miottawa.org/w4w. Those unable to attend can donate online or by check, payable to Walk for Warmth and sent to Community Action Agency at 12251 James St. (Suite 300) in Holland.

There will be indoor activities and music, along with food from Pizza Parliament and Robinson’s Popcorn.

The event has traditionally taken place on a Saturday morning, but is shifting to Friday evening. Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest, glow-in-the-dark clothing to create a “magical atmosphere” after sunset. There will also be a bonfire with s’mores and “other surprises” following the conclusion of the walk.

This year’s event poster was created by Black River High School student Isaac Groth.

