Walk raises awareness to aid crime victims

Apr. 28—ASHTABULA — Advocates for crime victims participated in a walk on Saturday evening to raise awareness of the need to support people who have suffered trauma from crime.

Stephanie Sagraves and Tina Jenkins, both employees of the Ashtabula County Victims of Crime Assistance Office, are hoping to raise awareness and increase attendance at such events in the future.

Lexis Albro, a trauma-informed advocate from the Cleveland area, participated in the march with others who attended the first such event held locally in a number of years, said Sagraves.

Albro said she helps people "create spaces" that don't re-traumatize them. She also provided a small package of items designed to bring calmness to survivors who have been traumatized.

Sagraves and Jenkins work with up to 750 Ashtabula County residents affected by crime each year. The pair said a new staff person will soon be added to the team.

"We work with hundreds," said Sagraves who helps to expand awareness in the years to come. She said most of the office's work is funded through grants.

Similar events used to draw a large crowd and they hope to bring that awareness back, Sagraves and Jenkins said.

Sagraves said the most important aspects of assisting victims of crime is to believe the people who have been traumatized and be present for the people who want help.

"We are very happy to have a grant to put this on," she said.

The event was publicized through the distribution of flyers and radio advertisements, Sagraves said.

" We are going to be at fairs and festivals this summer ... to provide information," Jenkins said.

The event was held at Lance Corp. Kevin Cornelius Park.