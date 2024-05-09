Walk A Mile & (em)POWER 5K fundraiser event in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 10th annual Walk A Mile & (em)POWER 5K, a color run fundraiser hosted by Juniper Southern Colorado (formerly PUeblo Rape Crisis Services), will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The color walk/run is held to raise awareness of sexual violence and demonstrate the community’s support of survivors. Everyone is invited to participate, including walkers, runners, children and pets.

Registration fees are $35 with a t-shirt, while supplies last, and $25 without a t-shirt. Tickets can be purchased here. Walk-up registrations do not include a t-shirt and are $30.

Check-in begins at 2 p.m. at the Gateway Plaza at the Pueblo Riverwalk. Participants are encouraged to wear high heels and colorful outfits.

All proceeds from the event will go to Juniper Southern Colorado to support their efforts to empower survivors, provide victim advocacy, and build community awareness to reduce sexual violence.

