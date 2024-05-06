Walk for Good Food aims to feed those in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of community members put on their walking shoes Sunday to help people facing food insecurity.

Access of West Michigan’s 47th annual Walk for Good Food was held at Richmond Park in Grand Rapids. Each participant could choose to do a 5K or one-mile walk.

Funds were raised for eight nonprofit organizations that work to ensure everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Organizations ranged from fresh markets to small businesses.

“Food insecurity is one of our biggest problems, so making sure that if we are going to come up with solutions, our community’s involved and this event representative of that. And any of our community partners, they really include community members in the process of coming up with solutions,” said McKenzie VanPatten, co-executive director of advancement with Access of West Michigan.

Funds will continue to be raised through May 15. To find out how you can help, get involved or donate, visit the Access of West Michigan website or text WFGF to 44.321.

