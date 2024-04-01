Walk to End to Summer Hunger sells out in kickoff to 11th Campaign Against Summer Hunger

The Walk to End to Summer Hunger is All Faiths Food Bank's signature event to raise awareness and funds to end child hunger. Last year, the Campaign raised over $2 million.

All Faiths Food Bank kicked off its 11th annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger on March 24 with a sold-out Walk to End to Summer Hunger – the food bank's signature event to raise awareness and funds to end child hunger.

This year's event at Nathan Benderson Park, which included a 1-mile fun walk and a 5K walk, featured 500 walkers on-site.

Nearly 50% of Sarasota County and 100% of DeSoto County students rely on free and reduced-cost meals at school. The Campaignsupports efforts to feed area children during the summer months when they no longer receive those meals.

While the goal for the "quiet phase" of fundraising for the challenge match was $900,000, AFFB Chair of the Board Terri Vitale announced that Campaign investors had contributed $1 million in advance of the community fundraising phase, which kicked off on April 1 and runs through May 15.

AFFB estimates that more than 40,000 local kids will need free food this summer. On top of historically high grocery prices, an already high cost of living, and growing inflation, Florida has opted out of the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children (Summer EBT) program, which would have provided $250 million in funding to help families in need buy food this summer.

All Faiths Food Bank kicked off its 11th annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger on March 24.

In addition to Vitale, leading the event were AFFB president and CEO Nelle S. Miller and 2024 Campaign Against Summer Hunger Chair Lisa Krouse. Zildjian Catering provided light breakfast at 7:30 a.m., the speaking program began at 8:15 a.m., then walkers were led in calisthenics by Kourtney Kalahar of KK Active. Students from Booker Middle School and Principal LaShawn Frost led off the walk at 8:30 a.m.

Through the food bank’s hundreds of partners and summer programs, AFFB works to make sure children receive the nutritional assistance they need. Support from investors – who contribute matching funds – and the community are critical to these efforts.

Lead investors Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation helped to fund the challenge match as well as more than 300 community partners – including schools, libraries, early learning centers, summer camps, community centers and numerous other organizations throughout Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

In 2023, the Campaignraised over $2 million. With this support, nearly 38,000 local children received nutritious meals. Since its inception in 2014, donors have contributed more than $16 million to the Campaign. For more about All Faiths Food Bank or the Campaign to End Summer Hunger, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.

