Walk of the Cross marks Good Friday in Dulac community

Fifteen people gathered at a Dulac church to honor a biblical tale and carry a nearly 100-pound wooden cross five miles.

The journey began March 29 at Bayouland Worship Church and step-by-step made its way to Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church. As the cross traveled each mile, the ranks swelled, and a new shoulder lifted the weight. The final total was 60 people. The goal, they said, was to better understand what the biblical Jesus went through before crucifixion.

"You feel the spirit of God walking inside your heart," Michael Verdin, 65, said. "You feel a connection."

This was the 36th annual event, and Verdin has attended all but one. Cyril Kirby Verret, the founder of the event, said he began it after Good Friday celebrations began to become too much of a party, and the meaning was lost. People were overindulging on alcohol, he said, and it made the community look bad.

Kirby Verret and others pray over the nearly 100 lbs cross they carried five miles on Good Friday, March 29.

The idea for the new event came to Verret when he traveled to Texas to be a guest speaker in February 1988. It was cold, and some college students picked him up. As they drove through Houston, they saw a man carrying a wooden cross along the side of the road. They pulled over and spoke to the man. He was headed to Houston.

"That was his witness," Verret said.

To witness, Verret explained, is to understand the tale of Jesus's salvation. The story comes from the Christian Bible, and in Jesus's final days he sacrifices himself as an act of forgiveness. Leading up to the moment, he carries the cross to the site of his execution. One man, Simon of Cyrene, is forced to carry Jesus's burden.

For those gathered in Dulac, the burden is a choice, and it exchanges shoulders multiple times between men and women, elderly and teens.

This was Elsa Hotard's, 53, and her 17-year-old son Nathan's second year in attendance. Nathan carried the cross for a bit, and said he was in attendance for his mother. His mother said they were there to better understand the story.

Members of the Dulac community carry a nearly 100 lbs cross during the Walk of the Cross March 29, Good Friday. The cross was carried 5 miles from the Bayouland Worship Church to the Clanton Chapel United Methodist Church.

"It's something that has touched my heart, because of knowing exactly what all he went through," she said. "It was a long walk. He was bleeding. He was tired. He was beaten. He was all these things that we are not really going through… This is just a time for us to really remember what he went through."

Hotard and others said they had it easy compared to Jesus. As they traveled, cows from a nearby pasture gathered at the fence to watch the pilgrimage. Exact weights of the cross were unknown, but it stood taller than any person in attendance, and those who carried it estimated between 80 and 120 pounds.

Those carrying it placed the arm of the cross just over their shoulder, letting the longest beam drag on the ground behind them. The cross had wheels installed at the bottom where it drug.

"The first one, we didn't put any wheels on it, and the next thing we know it kept on getting shorter," Verret said. "That was a boo-boo on our part, because that ruined the lightest cross we ever had."

