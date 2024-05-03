Walk on beach turns grisly when human remains wash out of ocean, Florida sheriff says

A morning walk turned horrific for a beachgoer when something resembling human remains appeared in the sand, according to investigators in Florida.

The discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in an area adjacent to the oceanside homes in North Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The neighborhood is near the prestigious Lost Tree Club golf course, about an 80-mile drive north of Miami.

Investigators concluded the remains are likely human, but little else has been discerned including a cause of death. They “were mostly skeletonized,” WPTV reported.

“A resident walking on the beach discovered what appears to be human remains washed up on shore,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Medical Examiners investigators arrived on scene to take possession of the remains. The remains are not identifiable, therefore, DNA will play a role in this investigation.”

Detectives from the violent crimes division and crime scene units also responded to the scene, officials said.

The 11600 block of Turtle Road, where the remains were found, is on a barrier island lined with private homes that sell for as much as $40 million. It is just north of John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.

