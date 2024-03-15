Take a walk around Pomona and visit National Register of Historic Places landmarks

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

The Ladentown Methodist Church in Pomona is on the National Register of Historic Places. The land for the church was donated by Benjamin Secor.

Historic grave markers are visible at the Ladentown Cemetery in this Rockland County village.

Volunteer Ricardo Simon takes Tonka for a walk outside the Rockland Green RG CARES Animal Shelter in Pomona.

Kurt Krucker shows off family photos on the mantle inside Krucker's Catering and Picnic Grove in Pomona. Krucker is the fourth generation of his family to operate the facility.

Mount Ivy All American Diner is located on the northern most portion of the village on Route 202.

Established in 1922, Camp Ramaquois is a day camp for children ages 3 to 15, with outdoor activities, arts and athletic activities. The property and is located along the Mahwah River along the base of the Ramapo Mountains on the western edge of Pomona.

Opening in June 2011, Clover Stadium in Pomona is the home of the Frontier League's Eastern Division New York Boulders. Clover Stadium has a natural grass field and can hold up to 6,362 spectators. The Boulders play 50 home games in a schedule that runs from early May to early September. The stadium is also used for community events, graduation ceremonies and concerts.

The Rockland County Fire Training Center in Pomona opened in 1973. It has been used to educate personnel in fire prevention, protection and suppression, and provides support and training necessary to all Rockland County Fire Service and Emergency Responders.

The Pomona Cultural Center, the former Pig Knoll School built in 1916, was a one-room schoolhouse for local children in Pomona until 1931. The schoolhouse in Rockland County is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current Pomona Village Hall was used as a school house in the 1920s and 1930s.

About John Meore: A former Navy photographer, photo-industry professional and Rockland resident, John is an avid golfer and father of three daughters. He has been working for The Journal News/lohud.com for 8 years. He's also a pilot in the USA Today drone program.

Journal New staff photographer John Meore shooting an ice hockey game at Brewster Ice Arena in Brewster on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

