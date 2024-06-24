Walhonding woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Ohio 16
ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from 5:30 p.m. Friday on Ohio 16 in Cass Township.
The patrol post said Joshua Samson, 33, of Zanesville, was eastbound in a 2007 Ford pickup truck when he went left of center. Samson struck another Ford pickup truck heading westbound pulling a livestock trailer. It was driven by Trenton Vickers, 23, of Walhonding, with Kathrine Vickers, 55, of Walhonding, as a passenger.
Samson and Trenton sustained minor injuries. Kathrine was transported to Genesis Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Saturday evening at the medical facility, authorities stated.
