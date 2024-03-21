Wales' GCSE overhaul should be delayed, says report

Reformed GCSEs are being introduced in Wales from 2025

An overhaul of GCSEs should be delayed as part of a "big rethink" of education in Wales, according to a new report.

Reformed GCSEs are being introduced from 2025 to fit in with the new curriculum.

But a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said it should be paused to assess how the new courses would improve standards.

The Welsh government said the new GCSEs reflected wide consultation with teachers.

The IFS said major changes were needed to address big gaps between the most disadvantaged pupils and their classmates.

Report author Luke Sibieta said low scores in the latest Pisa international reading, maths and science tests should be a "major concern" for new First Minister Vaughan Gething.

The report showed that Wales was behind the rest of the UK when it came to young people not in education, employment or training after leaving school

The IFS said pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds were almost two years behind classmates at GCSE, compared to 18 months in England.

Also, more young people in Wales were not education, employment or training after leaving school than the rest of the UK.

Mr Sibieta said higher poverty levels in Wales did not explain the "gloomy picture" and said courage was needed to make changes "based on solid evidence".

That included looking again at the new curriculum for Wales which is being rolled out to all three to 16-year-olds, boosting the emphasis on knowledge rather than skills.

The report said the reform of GCSEs should be delayed to consider how it would "fit with addressing poor performance and wide inequalities".

Mr Sibieta warned that, without changes, "the picture may worsen".

Information graphic detailing some changes to GCSEs

School leaders said a "scattergun approach to reform" did not appear to be improving outcomes and called for a focus on key areas that would help disadvantaged pupils.

Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru, said teachers in Wales were just as skilled as those elsewhere yet, as this report makes clear, there was disparity in pupil outcomes.

"Our belief is that the huge raft of reforms occurring at such pace across many different areas of the Welsh education system is making it increasingly challenging for the workforce to focus on their core purpose of helping young people to learn," she added.

The Welsh government said Pisa tests had improved before the pandemic and there were "clear plans" to address the "detrimental impact" of Covid on standards.

A spokesman added: "Alongside a renewed focus on the vital skills of literacy and numeracy, every pupil will benefit from learning that supports them to become confident and creative, with the life skills and knowledge needed to help them reach their potential."

The Welsh Conservatives called the report "damning" and said it showed "how badly Labour have got it wrong with their reforms".