Waldron police looking for missing man
WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waldron police are looking for a man last seen on May 3.
According to the Waldron Police Department, Jerry “Donnie” Curtis, 57, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.
He has brown and gray shoulder-length hair with a full gray beard.
Curtis drives a 2007 white Chevrolet Cobalt.
If anyone has any information on Curtis’ whereabouts, contact the Waldron Police Department at 479-637-3103.
