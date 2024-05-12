Waldron police looking for missing man

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waldron police are looking for a man last seen on May 3.

According to the Waldron Police Department, Jerry “Donnie” Curtis, 57, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Jerry “Donnie” Curtis, 57

(Courtesy: Waldron Police Department)

He has brown and gray shoulder-length hair with a full gray beard.

Curtis drives a 2007 white Chevrolet Cobalt.

If anyone has any information on Curtis’ whereabouts, contact the Waldron Police Department at 479-637-3103.

