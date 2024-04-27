Waldick hears case before Ohio Supreme Court

Apr. 26—LIMA — Former Allen County prosecutor and current judge on the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals Juergen Waldick took on a new role earlier this week — as a sitting judge on the Ohio Supreme Court.

According to a story published on the Court News Ohio website Waldick was selected by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy to a temporary seat on the high court. Waldick on Tuesday sat in place of Justice Joseph Deters, who recused himself in State v. Wogenstahl.

The death penalty case questions the constitutionality of a law pertaining to jurisdiction after a man was charged with murder in Ohio when the victim's body was found in Indiana.

Waldick told the Court News Ohio site is was an honor to be asked to sit on the Supreme Court only a year into his term with the Third District.