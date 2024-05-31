Wakefield crash investigated as possible ‘road rage incident,’ police say

Officials in Wakefield are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital, and resulted in both drivers receiving a summons to court for their roles in the crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of Salem Street and Chapman Road, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they say they located two vehicles with significant damage. One of the vehicles, a white Toyota SUV, crashed through a fence on Chapman road. The other vehicle, a black Toyota Corolla was located nearby.

Both vehicles were driving on 95 Northbound before exiting the highway into Wakefield where the crash occurred, according to officials.

“The drivers may have been involved in some type of road rage incident that originated on the highway,” Wakefield Police said.

The driver of the SUV that drove through the fence needed to be taken to the hospital due to injuries he sustained in the crash.

Police identified the driver of the white Toyota SUV as a 33-year-old man from Nashua, NH. He will be summonsed to court and charged with Driving to Endanger, and Marked Lanes Violation.

The driver of the black Toyota Corolla is a 38-year-old man from Marblehead, according to Police. He will be summonsed to court and charged with Leaving the Scene of Property Damage, and Operating with a Suspended License.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Wakefield Police Department.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW