WaKeeney’s Iwo Jima Memorial relocating

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Iwo Jima Memorial in WaKeeney is moving and will have a new home.

The City of WaKeeney’s travel and tourism director, Lynelle Shubert, said the memorial was originally put on private property but was dismantled for a move to Eisenhower Park.

The city received a grant to make the move happen, and the hope is to have it back up by Labor Day.

Shubert said the Iwo Jima Memorial was dreamed up and built by private citizens in WaKeeney — Bob Funk, Kenny Deutscher and Jim Funk. The silhouette was designed by a resident of Warner Ranch by Garden City. The silhouette and metal pieces were cut at a local business that was at the time owned by Jim Funk and Bob Funk.

The memorial was originally placed at Exit 138, which was private property owned by Jim Funk at the time. Two owners later, the memorial was dismantled to be relocated on city property.

