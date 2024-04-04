Wake man charged with murder after girlfriend’s death, sheriff says

A man has been charged with his girlfriend’s murder after she was found unresponsive in a tent off Fayetteville Road, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Joe Anthony Jr., 57, has been charged with murder and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in connection with the death of Dorothy Smith, 50, according to a news release.

On Tuesday night, deputies responded to a report of a woman’s overdose in the woods in the 7100 block of Fayetteville Road. There, they found Smith, who was unresponsive, and attempted livesaving measures. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Authorities said that the charges were upgraded Wednesday to murder “after further investigation and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not provide additional details.

He is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

Fayetteville Road runs south of Raleigh. The location where Smith was found is southwest of Garner.