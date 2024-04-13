In wake of Hays CISD crash, district commits to having seatbelts on all in-service buses

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays Consolidated School District is taking a first step toward shoring up school bus safety.

In a letter to parents, the district promised a meeting on Monday that will touch on its seatbelt plan for school busses.

The board will have a special meeting Monday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kunkel Room at the Historic Buda School Upper Campus.

This comes three weeks after a day of fun ended in agony when two people were killed. A concrete pump truck veered into a Hays CISD bus with pre-K students on board. There were no seatbelts.

Hays CISD parent, Megan Owen, said finding out some busses do not have any seatbelts was a punch in the gut.

“We had no idea that there were still buses being used for our kids that didn’t have seatbelts. It hit me very deeply.” Megan Owen

The bus rolled onto its side, and one student inside died. That student was later identified as 5-year-old Ulises Rodriguez Montoya.

The other person killed was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, whose vehicle was traveling behind the bus at the time of the incident.

The seatbelt plan

In the letter sent to parents on Friday, the district said it has “committed to accelerating the normal bus replacement cycle to have a bus fleet fully equipped with seatbelts at the absolute soonest possible date.”

The district listed out the following components to help reach that goal:

In-processing existing received buses

In-processing existing bus orders

Retrofitting 2016 and 2017 buses with seatbelts

Accelerating the purchase of 2025 buses

Including transportation items in the May 2024 bond measure

With in-processing of existing received buses, the district said it is in the final receiving phase of 21 buses that are being outfitted with cameras, decals, numbering, and GPS equipment.

“These buses are coming online now and through the next couple of weeks. By April 30, 2024, all regular route buses and 6 reserve fleet buses will have seatbelt,” the letter said.

The district has nine 2017 model buses and four 2016 model buses that can be retrofitted with seatbelts for about $36,000 each.

When it comes to funding older buses with seatbelts, Hays CISD said it would cost $468,000. That’s money the district said could either be bond with interest funds or surplus bond funds.

“They’re saying much sooner than 12 months, basically, we’ll be able to retrofit some of our buses,” Owen said. “That will put them at having all of their route buses with seat belts, and then 34 of the backup buses with seat belts.”

Another part of the plan is to speed up the purchase of about nine 2025 model buses. The 2023 bond included about $1.5 million to fund that.

“Additionally, the district proposes using bond interest money or surplus bond money to purchase 21 more buses for a total bus purchase in the batch of 30 buses,” the letter said.

The district said this is a plan it’s been developing in the weeks since the crash. It’s one Owen was desperately hoping for.

“I would say that I am relieved and thrilled,” Owen said.

