Wake, funeral service scheduled for Quincy native and former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt

QUINCY − Visiting hours and funeral services for former seven-term U.S. Representative William Delahunt have been scheduled for later this week.

Delahunt, 82, died peacefully at his Quincy home Saturday, March 30, after a longtime illness, his family said in a statement.

Delahunt's wake will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the United First Parish Church in Quincy, also known as the Church of the Presidents.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Saint Gregory Parish in Dorchester.

Delahunt served 14 years, from 1997 to 2011, representing the state's 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Delahunt, a Quincy native, also served as Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 and had served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975.

"While we mourn the loss of such a tremendous person, we also celebrate his remarkable life and his legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration," the statement from Delahunt's family said. "We thank everyone who has given him, and our family, care, and support.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Funeral services scheduled for former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt