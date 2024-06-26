Wake and funeral scheduled for mother and son struck and killed by bus in Mamaroneck

A wake and funeral is scheduled for the mother and son who were struck and killed by a bus on Mamaroneck Avenue while walking to school on June 20.

Visiting hours for Molly Murphey Donovan, 43, of Mamaroneck and her son Michael Donovan Volpe, 6, will be Thursday, June 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John J. Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont. A funeral mass and burial will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Larchmont.

According to her obituary, Donovan attended Rye High School and graduated from Michigan State University and Duke University School of Law.

The Donovan and Volpe families are requesting donations to Advocates for Children of New York in lieu of flowers.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Services set for Molly Donovan, son Michael, struck and killed by bus