Wake deputy shoots man after he refuses to be evicted, sheriff’s office says

A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot by a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy, but his condition is unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s injuries are reported to be “serious,” according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. following a nearly seven-hour standoff with the man. Earlier Tuesday, about 10:45 a.m., a deputy tried to fulfill a court-ordered conviction at The Oaks Apartments.

The man who lived at an apartment on Water Oaks Drive refused to leave, according to a news release. Wake County Sheriff’s deputies “communicated with him by various means,” according to a news release.

About 5:30 p.m., members of the Sheriff’s Office went into the apartment to try to remove the man.

At that time, one deputy fired his weapon, according to a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say what circumstances prompted the deputy to fire his weapon.





The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation, which is standard when an officer fires a weapon.

Residents in the complex were asked to evacuate while the man barricaded himself. The complex is in the northeast part of the county, off New Hope Road and near Louisburg Road.