This Wake County town is now home to the only Rita’s Italian Ice in the Triangle

Triangle residents with a sweet tooth have a new spot to get an icy treat with the opening of a popular dessert franchise.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has opened its only location in the Triangle in Cary’s Northwoods Market shopping center at 921 N. Harrison Ave. The store is a former Subway location and next to the Koi Ramen shop.

The ice and custard shop has no Triangle locations besides a concession stand at Durham Bulls games in downtown Durham.

In September, the franchise announced plans to open the Cary location with two walk-up windows and for delivery services pick-up.

The last Rita’s in the Triangle was in Cary on Tryon Woods Drive but closed five years ago. Raleigh also had a store on Oberlin Road that is now closed.

Rita’s Italian Ice opened in 1984 in Pennsylvania and is now the largest Italian ice shop in the world, with about 550 shops worldwide and in over 30 states. The store can also be found in Charlotte and Asheville.

Every first day of Spring, the shop gives away free Italian ice.

“It is our hope that guests can continue to create memories here at this new location with family and friends for years to come,” said Jill Brega, who owns the Cary location.

When is the shop open?

Rita’s is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m.

What’s on the menu?

Rita’s is known for its 75 Italian ice flavors made fresh daily with real fruit like blueberry, strawberry, lemon, cherry, cotton candy and chocolate. Specialty flavors include Sour Patch Kids, Dr. Pepper, peanut butter and jelly, and Swedish Fish.

The frozen custard is swerved creamy and hand-scooped.

Customers can also get frozen treats like gelati, a mix of Italian ice and frozen custard, milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches, and pints.

