Wake County man found with missing NC juvenile charged with kidnapping, rape

A Wake County man faces first-degree kidnapping and statutory rape charges after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

When Wake County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh, they found a juvenile in the car who was a reported as a runaway in Durham.

The man, 22-year-old Preston Malachi Baker, was charged after an investigation and consultation with the Wake County District Attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.