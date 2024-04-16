Wake Co. school board to discuss budget, teachers' pay a key concern

TechCrunch

Berlin-based finmid — one of the many startups building embedded fintech solutions, in its case targeting marketplaces that want to provide their own payment and financing options — has raised €23 million ($24.7 million) in a Series A round to further build out its product and enter new markets. Marketplaces — typically two-sided businesses that bring together retailers or other third-party providers with customers to buy their products or services — are very classic targets for embedded finance companies, not least because they host a lot of transaction activity already, so it makes sense for them to build in more functionality around that to improve their own margins. "In an ideal scenario, you don't have to get out of that context," finmid’s co-founder, Max Schertel, told TechCrunch in an interview.