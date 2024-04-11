Waitsfield woman killed following crash with tractor-trailer
Waitsfield woman killed following crash with tractor-trailer
Waitsfield woman killed following crash with tractor-trailer
In the wake of Jennifer and James Crumbley’s sentencing to at least 10 years in prison after their teenage son killed four high school students, many are left wondering if parents should be held responsible for their children’s crimes.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
Sony just announced a trio of new speakers in a new line of audio products called the ULT Power Series. These speakers include an ULT button that provides a bass boost.
There's no shortage of X competitors in the months following the acquisition of the text-based social network formerly known as Twitter by Elon Musk. Now you can add one more startup to that lineup: Lyrak, a new X rival that aims to differentiate itself by focusing on real-time news and monetization options for creators, as on X, but with fediverse integrations, similar to Instagram's Threads. The fediverse refers to the open source social network of interconnected servers powered by the social networking protocol ActivityPub.
In Uber's new safety preferences page, users can choose to activate its safety tools for every ride or just for rides after 9PM.
The number of single adult women in the US is at its highest level ever — and for many of them, the risk of running out of money in retirement is a serious concern.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
Luxury manufacturer Bowlus tested a Cybertruck against a Model X using the same trailer, and found that the much older SUV delivered a better percentage of its advertised range.
While car prices are dipping lower and are gradually coming back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
Ubisoft just dropped another trailer for its upcoming open world Star Wars game. The new trailer focuses on the story for Star Wars Outlaws.
Great sound, amazing noise-canceling, dazzling immersion and more await you.
Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures (VKAV) plans to back up to 21 growth-stage companies across the continent after closing its first fund at $60 million. The pan-African VC hit the milestone following fresh backing from new investors including Nigeria's SCM Capital (formerly Sterling Capital Markets Limited), Taiyo Holdings and C2C Global Education Japan. The latest capital injection follows the fund’s first and second close in 2022 and last year, respectively, backed by several investors, among them Japanese institutional investors including SBI Holdings, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Japan International Corporation Agency and the Japan ICT Fund.
Fly Me To The Moon is an upcoming comedy movie that sees a PR expert (Scarlett Johansson) tasked with faking the Apollo 11 Moon landing -— just in case something goes wrong.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
In a flip of the usual priorities, Senate Republicans seem likely to kill a set of tax cuts that have already passed the House and are broadly popular. Here's why.
Mobile gadget and bag maker Targus says it is experiencing a "temporary interruption" to its business operations following a cyberattack on Friday. In a notice with regulators on Monday, Targus' parent company, B. Riley Financial, said it discovered "a threat actor gained unauthorized access to certain of Targus’ file systems," and shut down much of its network to isolate the incident. "The incident has been contained and Targus systems recovery efforts are in process," the statement said.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
In 2024, there's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Here are the 5 best-selling options on Amazon right now.
The UFC heavyweight champion addressed the allegations, saying the encounter ended amicably.
Thus far they have interviewed folks like Irene Solaiman, head of global policy at Hugging Face; Sarah Kreps, professor of government at Cornell; and Heidy Khlaaf, safety engineering director at Trail of Bits. Don't forget that the Equity crew run interviews often in addition to our regular programming, which comes out Monday (a weekly kick-off show), Wednesday (our startups-focused news rundown), and Friday (our roundtable discussion of the biggest news from the week).