From waitress's daughter to interim JEA CEO: Vickie Cavey's path to head of utility

JEA interim CEO Vickie Cavey publicly saluted Florida Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe for his coverage of the JEA sales attempt in 2019 during the tenure of Aaron Zahn as CEO. Cavey made her comments during a special meeting Monday of the board. She said she welcomes media coverage that holds JEA accountable.

When the JEA board named Vickie Cavey interim CEO on Monday, she was wearing the same black suit she wore on her first day at JEA in 1984 as a young engineer.

Her mother, who worked as a waitress while raising Cavey and four other children, bought the suit for her after she graduated from the University of Florida.

"My mom was so proud," Cavey said in her first remarks as interim CEO. "The last time I wore it was at her funeral in 1999. I chose to wear it today in her memory and as a reminder of the people we serve and JEA's strong history of overcoming obstacles."

Cavey hadn't expected to return JEA when she retired from it in 2016, much less take over as the head of the 2,200 employee organization. She became interim CEO after Jay Stowe resigned in what board Chairman Joe DiSalvo called a "mutual decision" by Stowe and the board.

Cavey's prior time at JEA found her working behind the scenes carrying out the work of the utility on various projects and assignments. As CEO, she'll be the face of the utility. Here's how she reached that position, what she says motivates her, and why she returned to JEA.

Cavey came out of retirement twice to work for JEA

Cavey worked 32 years at JEA before retiring for the first time in 2016. She returned in 2020 to work for interim CEO Paul McElroy while JEA conducted the national search that hired Stowe. She came back again to JEA last month as an advisor and staff liaison for the board, a role that soon morphed into becoming interim CEO.

"I came back once and now a second time," Cavey said. "I'm pretty sure this will be my last time. Some folks practice intermittent fasting. I think I practice intermittent retirement."

She is in the "JEA is not for sale" camp

A former JEA board and executive team put the city-owned utility up for sale in 2019. Cavey, who wasn't working at JEA during that sales attempt, said the utility is not for sale. She said she believes in the not-for-profit model that JEA has had throughout its history.

"JEA serves this community," she said. "It doesn't sell to it for a profit. That's a different mindset. It may sound odd to say but I love the JEA, its employees and what it stands for — municipally owned public power and water. JEA is in my blood."

Her mother worked to raise family after being widowed

Cavey's father, a Navy veteran and self-employed painter, died when she was a child. Her mother worked to make ends meet.

"I have vivid childhood memories of my widowed mother of five crying in our poorly insulated rental home because of her high electric bills in the '70s," Cavey said of the era when JEA had some of the highest electric rates in the nation because it relied on oil for its generating plants.

"Thanks to strong leadership and fuel diversity, JEA eventually had the lowest rates in the state," Cavey said.

Electric bills: JEA customers will see a bump in the base rate for electricity in April because of Plant Vogtle nuclear costs

Her first job at JEA came after graduating from University of Florida

Cavey credits her "extraordinary math teacher" at Sandalwood High School for inspiring her to become an engineer.

Marita Eng taught her math classes in her sophomore through senior years. Eng was Florida Teacher of the Year in 1973 and received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching in Florida in 1984.

When Cavey was in 10th grade, Eng convinced her to compete in the mathematics division at the school district's science and engineering fair and even bought the supplies from Reddi Arts for her project. After graduation from Sandalwood, Cavey went to the University of Florida and earned a degree in mechanical engineering.

"I was a different kind of student when I showed up at the mechanical engineering college at Florida in 1979," she said in a speech in 2016 when she received a Women of Distinction award from the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council. "I was once actually told I was in the wrong classroom."

She was among JEA's first female engineers when she went to work for JEA in 1984..

Cavey rose to director in JEA ranks

Cavey will take on a far broader range of responsibility as interim CEO than she had while she was an administrator at JEA from 1996 to 2016. Her resume says that much of her career involved working directly with CEOs in roles "that spanned across all organizational lines" and reached beyond the utility to the business community and elected officials.

More: JEA board hires Vickie Cavey as interim CEO to replace outgoing Jay Stowe

Her "favorite role" was when she was director of strategy development and execution and JEA vaulted from the fourth quartile to the top quartile of the J.D. Powers Customer Satisfaction Survey for business and residential customers in less than two years.

Her resume also highlights that during her time as director of strategy development from 2012 to 2016, JEA put in place "extraordinary cost-containment initiatives."

She previously was director of strategic partnerships and acquisition from 2001 to 2012 while JEA was expanding its footprint for water service into surrounding counties, buying other water utilities, and negotiating contracts for the purchase of electricity from small-scale solar farms. She was manager of special projects from 1999 to 2001 and manager of commercial accounts, key accounts and power quality from 1996 to 1999.

Tenure as interim CEO is open-ended

The board did not give any indication for how long Cavey will serve as interim CEO. Independent authorities typically name an interim CEO while conducting a search for the next CEO. The board still must negotiate a contract for Cavey to serve as interim.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Interim JEA CEO Vickie Cavey returns again from retirement