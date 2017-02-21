Waitress evicts huge, pesky goanna that snuck into her restaurant

What comes in, must go out. Especially if it's a massive goanna and it's in a restaurant.

Especially in the case of French waitress Samia Lila, who was tasked with evicting a pesky and rather large goanna which had snuck into a winery's restaurant on Sunday.

According to ABC News, Lila was serving diners at Mimosa Wines on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia, when one of the customers pointed to a goanna on the deck.

"I couldn't believe it was a goanna. I thought it was big dog," Lila told the news outlet.

She bravely leapt into action, pulling the goanna by its tail out of the venue. The moment was captured and posted on the Mimosa Wines Facebook page.

While some commenters on the video have noted that dragging a goanna by its tail is cruel, Lila said she was trying to be gentle in removing the intruder.

"I like reptiles, I think he is a really beautiful creature [and] I didn't want to hurt him," she said. Following the encounter, she said was a bit "shaky."

Goannas are often timid and aren't really a risk to humans, but they can produce a nasty bite if threatened.