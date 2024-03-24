Waiters race for glory as Paris revives century-old tradition

Some 200 aproned competitors will take their places on the starting blocks Sunday for a tradition that goes back more than a hundred years: the Paris waiters' race.

Intended to showcase waiters' talent with a tray, the 2km race will see contestants make their way from Paris city hall through the narrow streets of the Marais and back again – all while singlehandedly carrying a glass of water, a cup of coffee and a croissant.

Points are awarded for speed and deducted for spills, with judges waiting at the finish line to assess the state of each participant's tray.

Running is not permitted. Instead waiters are expected to complete the course at a brisk walk – the maximum speed at which you'd expect to see one arrive at your table.

Carrying the tray with two hands also results in automatic disqualification.

Paris revival

It's the first time since 2011 that the race has returned to Paris, the city where it was invented.

Historians have traced the first edition back to 1914, when it was conceived as a way to promote Parisian cafes and the skills of those who worked in them.

Previous participants had to cover as much as 10km past some of the city's most famous monuments, including a stretch down the Champs-Élysées.

The contents of the tray have also varied over the years, ranging from a full bottle of wine or spirits to a carafe of water and three glasses.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

62 new French restaurants join Michelin Guide's galaxy of stars

A cafe in Paris to help elderly migrant workers navigate getting old in France

Les Deux Magots café, at the heart of intellectual Paris