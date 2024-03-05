Waite Park council approves new Genesis dealership

WAITE PARK — Luxury car brand Genesis is making strides to expand its Minnesota footprint with a new dealership in Waite Park, which was unanimously approved by the Waite Park City Council at its Feb. 26 meeting.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson told City Council members that the Waite Park location, which is commonly referred to as the Genesis of St. Cloud, will be the second Genesis dealership in Minnesota. Genesis’ other Minnesota location is in Bloomington.

The Korean car brand was founded in 2015 and is part of the Hyundai Motor Group. It offers six different models with two of those having electric options, according to its website. Prices range from roughly $40,000 to $100,000.

A rendering shows what the Genesis Dealership will look like. This section of the building faces 2nd Street S., looking onto the open sales lots. The total length of the front façade is 121.'

Genesis will open its new location at 900 2nd St., right next to the existing Hyundai dealership. The new building is on the same land parcel as Hyundai and will be built on a portion of its parking lot. The council did not discuss a timeline for the dealership construction or when it will be open.

The company originally considered housing the two dealerships in one building but the idea lost traction. Johnson told the council this was due to the company’s business model.

“Hyundai contemplated whether the addition of the Genesis (dealership) would be within the existing building or whether it would require a separate building,” a Waite Park staff report reads. “Ultimately the owners decided that a separate building was warranted.”

Hyundai’s decision to have Genesis as a standalone company was to differentiate the luxury car brand from the Hyundai models designed for individuals and families, according to Hyundai’s website.

The new Genesis building will be 9,018 square feet and two stories tall, according to a city memo. Roughly 4,400 square feet will be designated to sales, showroom and office spaces while the remaining portion will house the facility’s three maintenance service stalls.

Genesis vehicles are currently available for purchase at the existing Hyundai dealership.

— Corey Schmidt is a freelance reporter for the St. Cloud Times.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: New Genesis dealership to come to Waite Park in St. Cloud