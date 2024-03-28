Wait, what's a 'stoner eclipse'? Everything to know about the rare 2024 event

The stoner holiday, 4/20, will coincide with a rare calendar event — and no, I am not talking about the April 8 solar eclipse.

While folks prepare for April's solar event, cannabis enthusiasts look forward to this year's festivities landing on a palindrome on April 20, 2024. This means the date, 04/20/24, can be read the same from left to right and inverse.

Reddit users have already noted the date's rarity, with some describing the event as a "stoner eclipse." The next time this calendar event happens will be on April 20, 3024, another millennium from now.

Here's what you need to know about palindromes and what makes this year's weed enthusiast celebration different from years past.

Why is 4/20 a holiday?

Officially, April 20 is just like any other day on the calendar. It is not a federal holiday nor does the day have particular importance for any major religion. But for cannabis lovers, the celebration is a tradition that dates back to 1971.

A story by the Huffington Post looks into the question of "How 'Weed Day' Got Its Name," and the story resurfaces every year. In it, the reporters chronicle a group of high school athletes in San Rafael, California, who coined the term 420.

What is a palindrome?

Most folks likely know what a palindrome is, just maybe not by name. Merriam-Webster defines a palindrome as "a word, verse, or sentence or a number that reads the same backward or forward."

In other words, if you reverse the characters, the phrase, word, or, in this case, number sequence remains the same.

A collection of palindrome sentences from the University of Arizona shows an array of examples. Some include, "Sore was I ere I saw Eros," "A man, a plan, a canal — Panama," "Never a foot too far, even," and so on.

Palindrome dates in 2024

In April, we will see several palindrome dates. Here is a list of all eleven dates.

April 2, 2024 (4-2-24)

April 20, 2024 (4-20-24)

April 21, 2024 (4-21-24)

April 22, 2024 (4-22-24)

April 23, 2024 (4-23-24)

April 24, 2024 (4-24-24)

April 25, 2024 (4-25-24)

April 26, 2024 (4-26-24)

April 27, 2024 (4-27-24)

April 28, 2024 (4-28-24)

April 29, 2024 (4-29-24)

