Wait is over: CEO Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City school board agree on one-year renewal

Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, and the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners agreed on a third contract Wednesday after weeks of stalled negotiations.

Santelises will continue to serve under a one-year contract. The announcement comes a little more than two weeks before Santelises’ contract expires June 30 and after months of public concern over the board’s delayed decision.

Board commissioners approved the contract renewal in an 8-1 vote, with Vice Chair Shantell Roberts casting the sole opposition vote. Santelises briefly thanked her team, the board and her family for the renewal.

The contract vote was added to the board’s agenda less than two hours before Wednesday’s meeting.

Santelises is the school district’s longest-serving leader and considered a stabilizing force throughout years of revolving city department heads. She’s led the school system for eight years and under four mayors and is the first CEO in decades to sign a third contract.

Baltimore is exempt from a state code that requires county superintendents to be offered four-year contracts. Superintendents must notify county school boards by February whether they intend to stay and, if the board decides to reappoint an incumbent superintendent, must do so by March 1.

But private negotiations between board members and Santelises have dragged on since April, causing City Council members to voice their alarm over the district’s uncertain fate during the school system’s budget hearing last week.

Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat who won the May primary election, has praised Santelises and the gains the school system has seen under her leadership in several news conferences and during his State of the City address. Others criticize her leadership for the district’s consistently low test scores and graduation rates.

Santelises’ 2020 contract extension made her one of the highest-paid Maryland employees at the time, with a $325,00 salary and a 2.5% annual pay increase. She manages a school system with a $1.78 billion budget and more than 70,000 students. The urban school system faces challenges such as chronic absenteeism, lagging graduation rates and falling enrollment.

But attendance and test scores have improved under Santelises’ leadership. Four-year graduation rates outpaced the state in growth last year to reach 70.6%, but remain the lowest in Maryland. And students who attended a city prekindergarten program or Baltimore Judy Center outperformed their peers on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment this school year.

The board set four goals for the district to reach by the 2026-27 school year: increase proficiency rates on statewide literacy exams to 40% and math exams to 25%, increase the four-year graduation rate of 76%, and increase the student wholeness composite score to 80%.