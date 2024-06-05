Wait 2 more weeks: City Council delays vote on marijuana dispensaries in Mansfield

Residents will have to wait two more weeks to see if Mansfield City Council will impose a six-month moratorium on marijuana dispensaries.

Council was scheduled to vote at Tuesday's meeting but delayed the decision because two of the members were absent. Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who has advocated to bring a marijuana dispensary to town, and council President Phil Scott, who votes only in the case of a tie, were not at the meeting.

The vote now is scheduled for June 18.

Before the decision to delay, council heard a presentation from Amanda Ostrowitz, managing partner for SLAP Consulting, a boutique firm specializing in site selection strategy and policy development for cannabis operators across the country.

Ostrowitz was advocating for the Cannabist Company, which is interested in running a recreational facility in Mansfield, not a medical one.

"The decision that Mansfield has is not whether or not to allow cannabis in Mansfield, right? It's here. It's legal here," she said. "The real choice is whether or not to provide safe access to the product and to reap the economic benefits of it. That's the ultimate decision."

In the Nov. 7 general election, the ballot measure called Issue 2 passed with 57% of the vote, making Ohio one of more than 20 states to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

The Cannabist Company wants to locate in Mansfield

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with 15 U.S. jurisdictions.

"It's not a small company," Ostrowitz told council.

She said state regulators approved a "robust" set of rules. Dispensaries must be located at least a mile from each other and 500 feet away from such places as schools, libraries and public parks.

Ostrowitz said studies have shown that in places where there is not access to marijuana, people will turn to the illicit market, increasing the threat for minors.

"There are no minors going anywhere near these stores," she said. "It is impossible to get in."

Regarding security, Ostrowitz noted all product is stored in an enclosed, locked area, and cash is stored in a bank-grade vault. A locked door separates the entrance from the sales floor, creating a state-mandated mantrap.

The security system operates 24/7 and includes 25 to 40 live security cameras.

Ostrowitz said product that is returned cannot be resold and is destroyed. A third party takes it off-site.

"You don't have to worry about a child going to a dumpster and getting cannabis. That's not going to happen," she said.

Ostrowitz spent a good deal of time talking about economic development. She said dispensaries draw in new consumers who frequent surrounding stores.

Dispensary could bring $4.3M in new tax revenues in next decade

She added an adult-use retail dispensary in Mansfield could generate between $700,000 and $1 million per month in gross revenues. She also said Mansfield could see $4.3 million in new tax revenues in the next decade.

"Revenue's not where it stops," Ostrowitz said, pointing out a dispensary could bring 15-20 new jobs to Mansfield with a starting wage of no lower than $16 an hour.

Kelly Blankenship

Kelly Blankenship, the city's finance director, asked Ostrowitz if the Cannabist Company would abandon efforts to locate in Mansfield if the moratorium were to pass.

"It's now or never. We have very specific deadlines from the state," Ostrowitz replied. "A moratorium is a prohibition. There is no other time."

Blankenship urged council not to impose a moratorium.

"If we lose this opportunity, we lose that revenue from the excise tax, plus that profit on the income tax from the business and the withholding income tax from the employees," she said.

Blankenship said Mansfield is projecting less revenue this year than in 2023.

"From an economic standpoint, this is very important for our community. The product is here; it's not going away," Blankenship said. "If we don't take advantage of bringing this revenue source into our community, somebody else is going to."

Jason Bammann

Police Chief Jason Bammann, who used to run the METRICH Enforcement Unit, said he was not there to lobby for or against the moratorium but urged caution.

"As you venture down this path of which way you choose to go with this community, I would like a few points to be thought of," Bammann said.

Police chief said dispensaries lead to increase in crime

The police chief said he did his own research, focusing on Colorado, the first state to legalize marijuana. He pointed to a 2013 study that found an increase in crime around dispensaries.

A follow-up study in 2019 found decreased crime from the 2013 study but still an increase from the time before marijuana was legalized.

"It is clear that there are increases in crime around these dispensaries," Bammann said.

Bammann added that dispensaries often locate in back alleys or "off the beaten path." Bammann said he doesn't believe they belong downtown.

"Make sure that you have things in place to assure that residents are safe," he told council.

In response, Ostrowitz said the Cannabist Company would plan to locate in "prime retail corridors with lots of traffic."

Before postponing the vote, council also heard from five residents who shared their views.

James Weiner said he voted against legalizing marijuana in the general election.

"I don't necessarily agree with the use of marijuana, but we have the opportunity to grab a lot of revenue," he said. "It's best for the city of Mansfield."

Tim Parsons, a youth pastor, said he has seen children hurt by their parents' use of marijuana. He said a dispensary would increase access to the drug.

"I think we should be very, very careful," Parson said. "Count the costs."

Angelo Gallo, who said he has residences in Mansfield and in California, is the CEO and chairman of Manx Farms Inc. The Mansfield native said he would like to bring a dispensary to the city.

"It (marijuana) is here, so let's make some money off it," Gallo said.

Ostrowitz stayed for the postponement of the vote. After the meeting, she said she wasn't disappointed by the delay.

"I think it was an appropriate decision," she said. "It's a big decision for the town, and there are a lot of questions. The delay makes our timing a little tighter, but it's not prohibitive."

