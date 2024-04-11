Waiakea High teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Apr. 10—Rory Inouye, a 35-year-old Waiakea High School class of 2007 alumnus and math teacher, was awarded a $25, 000 Milken Educator Award in Hilo on Tuesday.

Inouye is the first Milken Educator Award recipient based on Hawaii island since 2007. He is also the second and last Hawaii honoree for the 2023-2024 Milken Educator Award program. Jade Pham—student services coordinator at Prince David Kawananakoa Middle School in Honolulu—.

Inouye pursued his bachelor's degree in education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 2011 and earned his master's degree in education at UH Hilo in 2013 before teaching at Waiakea High.

"I came back to be a math teacher here because I wanted to make math a little different and help our students not be afraid with math, " Inouye said after receiving the award.

He teaches ninth grade algebra 1 and 11th and 12th grade calculus while also serving on the faculty ofthe Waiakea High Freshman Academy that manages after-school tutoring, homecoming and life goal-setting projects.

Besides the unrestricted $25, 000 cash prize, Inouye was also invited to attend an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June. He will have the opportunity to network with colleagues and veteran Milken Educators to broaden their impact on K-12 education.

"Rory is an exceptional teacher who tailors math and problem-solving lessons to his students' diverse backgrounds and talents to make learning a truly personal and engaging journey, " state Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a statement Tuesday. "His firm belief in student-led learning and real-world applications allows his students to see the practical relevance of mathematics in their daily lives, making abstract concepts tangible and intuitive. We are very lucky to have teachers like Rory who work hard to make learning fun and meaningful for students of all levels."

Inouye's brother is a physical education teacher at Waiakea Intermediate School. His mother was a preschool teacher at Kamehameha Schools Preschools Hawaii and his father was an agricultural teacher at Pahoa High and Intermediate School.

"Hailing from a family of educators with deep roots in the community, Rory Inouye's passion for teaching and learning is evident in every endeavor, " said Milken Family Foundation Chairman Lowell Milken in a statement Tuesday. "Rory's innovation in the classroom, coupled by his leadership and investment in the school at large, are making an indelible impact on students, colleagues, and the community he proudly serves. We congratulate Rory and welcome him to the Milken Educator Network."

Inouye told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he wasn't expecting any recognition for his work at Waiakea High.

"It's an honor, I'm still in shock, " he said. "I know we would love to take our 3-year-old daughter to Disneyland at some point, though."