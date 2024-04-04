Wages, openings discussed at Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting

Wages and bonuses were just one item up for discussion at the Davenport Committee of the Whole meeting.

Davenport’s search for a permanent city administrator and controversial memos of understanding involving Davenport’s interim city administrator and interim city legal counsel are set go to a full city council vote next week. Our Quad Cities News reporter Eric Olsen has more on the search to fill those jobs permanently.

