Waffles, a spa and anime toys at American Dream: Check out North Jersey's new businesses

Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles, American Dream, East Rutherford

The interactive "pet" Tamagotchi is among the items that will be available at the new Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles store in American Dream. It's scheduled for a ribbon-cutting on May 31.

The company behind collectible brands and toys like Tamagotchi and Anime Heroes has toys and products for sale from popular shows like "Dragon Ball," "One Piece," "Gundam," "Naruto" and "Demon Slayer." Photo opportunities available with full-sized statues at the front of the store.

WHERE: Court G, Level 1, American Dream mall, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

WHEN: Ribbon-cutting May 31. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.americandream.com/ or https://www.bandai.com/

Salus Per Aquam Spa, Randolph

Salus Per Aquam Spa in Randolph, NJ

Skin care and massage services, including skin analysis, anatomy, facial massages, waxing and skin alterations.

"Over the years, with our team of highly trained and knowledgeable professionals, we have honed expertise with a wide range of cutting-edge techniques and treatments," said the owner, Ana Monica Gastón.

WHERE: 140 Route 10 West, Randolph

WHEN: By appointment only.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 862-244-9900, email support@aquamhealth.com or visit https://salusperaquamspa.com/

Waffles & Dreams, Fairfield

Waffles & Dreams

Offering waffles, sweet and savory crepes, smoothies, shakes, pasties and grab and go options.

WHERE: 653 Route 46 West, Fairfield

WHEN: Grand opening is June 8. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit the website at https://wafflesanddreamsnj.com/ or the Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/wafflesanddreamsnj/

