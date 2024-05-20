Waffles, a spa and anime toys at American Dream: Check out North Jersey's new businesses
Bandai Namco Toys and Collectibles, American Dream, East Rutherford
The company behind collectible brands and toys like Tamagotchi and Anime Heroes has toys and products for sale from popular shows like "Dragon Ball," "One Piece," "Gundam," "Naruto" and "Demon Slayer." Photo opportunities available with full-sized statues at the front of the store.
WHERE: Court G, Level 1, American Dream mall, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
WHEN: Ribbon-cutting May 31. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit https://www.americandream.com/ or https://www.bandai.com/
Salus Per Aquam Spa, Randolph
Skin care and massage services, including skin analysis, anatomy, facial massages, waxing and skin alterations.
"Over the years, with our team of highly trained and knowledgeable professionals, we have honed expertise with a wide range of cutting-edge techniques and treatments," said the owner, Ana Monica Gastón.
WHERE: 140 Route 10 West, Randolph
WHEN: By appointment only.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 862-244-9900, email support@aquamhealth.com or visit https://salusperaquamspa.com/
Waffles & Dreams, Fairfield
Offering waffles, sweet and savory crepes, smoothies, shakes, pasties and grab and go options.
WHERE: 653 Route 46 West, Fairfield
WHEN: Grand opening is June 8. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit the website at https://wafflesanddreamsnj.com/ or the Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/wafflesanddreamsnj/
