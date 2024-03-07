Wadesboro, state police search for man wanted for murder

Wadesboro Police Chief Brandon Chewing is asking for the public’s help to find a 26-year-old man who is wanted for murder.

The homicide happened shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Dewon Rayquan Hailey is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The police department is working with the State Bureau of Investigation in the case.

More information will be released Thursday, police said.

The tip line is 704-694-2160.

No further information was released.

