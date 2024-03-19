Wadesboro man charged for trafficking, indecent liberties with children

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Wadesboro is facing criminal charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday, 30-year-old Jamoszio Burch was arrested last Thursday. He’s facing one count of human trafficking of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with children.

RESOURCES: Fighting human trafficking in our community

The sheriff’s office didn’t release details about what led to Burch’s arrest, but investigators said more charges are anticipated.

Burch was booked into the Anson County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

