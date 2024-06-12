Wade Wilson convicted of all counts in 2019 murders of Kristine Melton, Diane Ruiz

A Fort Myers man accused of killing two women the same day nearly five years ago sat emotionless while the court read a conviction on all six counts against him as the victims' families hugged, cried and sighed.

Wilson, 30, was charged with the first-degree murder of Kristine Melton, 35; grand theft of Melton's car; battery on Melissa Montanez, 41; first-degree murder of Diane Ruiz, 43; burglary of a dwelling belonging to Kent Amlin or Fannie Amlin; and petty theft from Kent Amlin or Fanny Amlin.

Next, the jury will reconvene June 20 to decide on the penalty phase, of which two counts of first-degree murder can include the death penalty.

Testimony concluded Tuesday afternoon when Assistant State Attorneys Andreas Gardiner and Sara Miller rested their case. After consulting with defense attorneys Lee Hollander and Kevin Shirley during a short break, Wilson chose not to testify on his own behalf.

The state called 29 witnesses to testify.

State asked guilty on all counts against Wade Wilson

"This case was about killing for the sake of killing," Gardiner said during Wednesday's closing arguments. As he addressed jurors, Gardiner said "it's about how" Wilson committed the slayings.

Gardiner told jurors Wilson inflicted strangulation to silence them, while the blunt-force trauma was produced for compliance purposes.

"They can’t get away even if they wanted to," Gardiner said. "He's too strong."

Gardiner said the killings were premeditated.

"Premeditation starts by placing the hands on the throat of another," Gardiner said, adding the killings of Melton and Ruiz were first-degree premeditated murder.

Gardiner reminded jurors how the different phone numbers belonging to Montanez, Melton and Wilson are important to the case, as well as how vulture circling in the sky led authorities to Ruiz's body.

Ruiz's family identified her by the tattoo on her back due to the advanced state of decomposition, Gardiner reminded jurors.

As Gardiner continued to summarize the events that unfolded Oct. 7, 2019, he said that after the killings of Melton and Ruiz, as well as the assault on Montanez, Wilson headed to Joe's Crab Shack, 2024 W. First St., in Fort Myers, where Fort Myers police confronted him. Wilson fled that traffic stop.

Wilson then drove to Matteo Graphics, 2309 Hancock Bridge Pkwy., where he walked in shirtless, covered in blood and sought help from Josh Lukitsch, 39, the business owner and Wilson's acquaintance, saying he needed to leave town because he killed someone.

Gardiner said Wilson then broke into the home of the Amlin couple, who had left that day for Ohio.

"This was premeditation all day long," Miller said in closing.

Miller reminded jurors how Wilson bragged to his biological father during an Oct. 7, 2019, phone call.

"No premeditation. No remorse," Miller said.

Miller said Wilson's "biggest concern" was to get a hamburger and fries in order to speak with authorities at the Lee County Jail. She reminded jurors how Wilson confessed to killing Melton and Ruiz, as well as battering Montanez. During that conversation, Wilson said he would have killed Montanez too if he had the chance.

"This is a man with no respect for women, with no respect for human life," Miller said. She added no lesser crimes are applicable.

After Miller walked jurors through the applicable law in the case, she delved deeper into how Wilson came into contact with Ruiz.

Miller said Wilson asked Ruiz for directions about a nearby school, saying he could not find it. Ruiz got into the car Wilson was driving, where he strangled her before he ran her over, Miller said.

As soon as she attempted to exit the car, Wilson's attack on Ruiz began, Miller said.

While Wilson described the killings to authorities at the Lee County Jail, he described Ruiz as a "fighter."

"Not only do you have his own words, all the evidence shows premeditation," Miller said, later adding that, "This is classic premeditation."

Miller reminded that while Wilson and Melton used drugs or alcohol during overnight Oct. 6, 2019 into the day both were killed, the prosecutor said, it is not an excuse to the killings is. She described the argument as "insulting."

Continuing on that argument, Miller said Stephanie Sailors, 41, and Jayson Shepard, 42, who Wilson met with Melton, went to work that Monday despite consuming alcohol and cocaine.

Miller said that when Wilson sobered up, he continued to brag to authorities about the killings.

"He was a lion and they were the prey," Miller said.

Gardiner and Miller asked that jurors arrive at "only one verdict" — guilty of all counts.

Defense attorneys say Wade Wilson's killings were not premeditated

Hollander argued whether premeditation was involved. He did deny Wilson killed Melton and Ruiz. He argued that Wilson's sexual encounter with Melton before her death was consensual.

"And then something happen," Hollander said. "I suspect it had to do with the drugs."

Hollander said Wilson's contact with Ruiz happened in broad daylight, and argued that when Wilson drove over Ruiz's body between 10 and 20 times, he did not do it from a depraved or premeditated standpoint.

Hollander said there is "solid proof" for the deaths of Melton and Ruiz, as well as the battery on Montanez.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

