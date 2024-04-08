Wade Oval wows the masses who turn out to watch the eclipse in Cleveland
The crowds came early to secure their spot on Wade Oval, to celebrate a day they hoped would live among their life’s greatest memories.
The crowds came early to secure their spot on Wade Oval, to celebrate a day they hoped would live among their life’s greatest memories.
A new Yahoo News series comparing the candidates' records and plans on key issues.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
Trae Young hasn’t played since late February, when he tore a ligament in his left hand.
Now available at an unbeatable 40% discount during The Home Depot's spring sale, this set is meticulously engineered for maximum tool strength, ensuring durability and longevity for any task. The flush directional lever and socket flats are designed to prevent rolling, while the stamped socket sizes offer easy visibility.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Frequent Target shoppers can earn 5% discounts on Target spending and more benefits through the Target Circle rewards program.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
2024 Ford Bronco Raptor gets its own black trim package on the eclipse day, with painted parts and stickers.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $85 on wireless Beats headphones.
This mini welder is like an industrial adhesive on steroids. Over 5,000 shoppers say it repairs in seconds.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by New York Knicks broadcaster and ESPN personality Monica McNutt to discuss women’s basketball and the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Define curls, tame flyaways and more with this long-lasting multitasker.
Nintendo just shut down the online servers for both the Wii U and 3DS. Games like the original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
Fly Me To The Moon is an upcoming comedy movie that sees a PR expert (Scarlett Johansson) tasked with faking the Apollo 11 Moon landing -— just in case something goes wrong.
I shop for a living and I'm lusting after these new Nordstrom finds from Tory Burch, Spanx, Supergoop!, Nike and Madewell.
A 2019 rule change by the U.S. medical devices regulator aimed at encouraging innovations targeting insomnia and anxiety is bearing fruit: Neurovalens, a Belfast-based startup that for over a decade has been developing technology to deliver noninvasive electrical stimulation of the brain and nervous system, has just had its second head-mounted treatment device cleared by the FDA. Neurovalens now has two medical devices approved for prescription by doctors in the U.S.: one to treat generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) and another targeting insomnia. Its GAD device was approved just last week, and its device for insomnia received FDA clearance last October.