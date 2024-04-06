waco apartment fire
apartment fire in waco
From $89 AirPods to a $29 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
Despite the space industry’s incredible growth over the past 10 years, there are still few places in the United States dedicated to testing rocket and spacecraft engines. Agile Space Industries is looking to change that. Founder Daudi Barnes started the company in 2019 to augment the work of his previous company, Advanced Mobile Propulsion Test (AMPT).
It's time for a toast! Treat your 2024 graduate to one of these special graduation gifts anyone would enjoy.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
The poly-mesh curtain attaches to the door frame with velcro — no tools needed — and 54,000 Amazon shoppers are hooked.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Remember in the last edition of TechCrunch Mobility, when I wrote that the wheels were starting to come off the Fisker bus?
New York Mets reliever Yohan Ramirez received a three-game suspension from MLB for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins on Saturday.
Several portable JBL Bluetooth speakers are currently on sale. The JBL Charge 5 has dropped by $50, while the Xtreme 3 is 34 percent off.
Mifepristone, a drug that’s used in medication abortions, has been under fire since Roe vs. Wade was overturned.
Ohtani said he was the victim of embezzlement. We still have questions.
Few missions more acutely embody the maxim “space is hard” than Atomos Space’s first demonstration mission, which the company has managed to pull back from the brink of disaster — more than once. The objectives of the mission are ambitious to the extreme: The two spacecraft — an orbital transfer vehicle called Quark-LITE and a target vehicle called Gluon — will eventually demonstrate extremely complex maneuvers, including rendezvous, docking, orbital transfer and on-orbit refueling. The company has faced two main issues related to communications and the spacecraft rotation rate — and it’s (largely) solved both problems, despite enormous constraints, infrequent data packets and extremely limited bandwidth.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here — these are the best tech deals under $50 that you can get right now.
Amazon has discounted its Fire tablets ahead of its Big Spring Sale.
Both "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" and "Palm Royale" boast all-star acting casts that help bring these stories to life.
GOG, the gaming storefront owned by CD Projekt, is getting into cloud gaming by teaming up with Amazon Luna.
OSU made the NCAA tournament just once during Boynton's tenure and was ineligible for the postseason in 2022.
It might be small, but it has a big impact under kitchen cabinets and in other hard-to-light spots, shoppers say.