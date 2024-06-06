WA State Patrol searches for driver involved in crash that killed 26-year-old Burien woman

Washington State Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a crash that killed a 26-year-old Burien woman Sunday.

A Federal Way family told KIRO 7 News the victim is their daughter Shanique Dickens.

26 y/o Shanique Dickens was pronounced dead after three separate car crashes on SB I-5, near the West Seattle Bridge, early Sunday morning. The family is pleading for the public’s help to find the 3rd driver, who they say is also responsible for her death on @KIRO7Seattle at 5. pic.twitter.com/Ike3LjFZV3 — Louie Tran (@louie_tran) June 5, 2024

INVESTIGATION:

A spokesperson for Washington State Patrol said they first received a 911 call about the crash Sunday at about 4 a.m.

Based on the investigation, troopers said a green 1996 Toyota Corolla, which had four people inside including the victim, was traveling onto southbound I-5 from the West Seattle Bridge.

The driver lost control and crashed into a barrier, officials said.

When everyone got out of the vehicle, Dickens’ head was struck by a passing motorhome’s side mirror. Troopers said the driver of the motorhome was unable to move over as it passed the Toyota.

The driver pulled over and called 911 where troopers were able to speak with them near the Michigan Street exit, officials said.

First responders arrived at the scene and tried to provide aid to Dickens when a driver, who was under the influence, hit the medical emergency vehicle causing a chain reaction.

Dickens was hit again, troopers said.

Before troopers arrived at the crash, the driver of the victim’s vehicle left the area, officials said.

The two 26-year-old passengers inside the victim’s vehicle told detectives that the driver, “Tae,” was friends with Dickens.

Detectives are still working to determine the cause of Dickens’ death.

If you have any details that can help detectives find the last driver, you’re asked to email Detective Sergeev at Ivan.Sergeev@wsp.wa.gov.

FAMILY:

KIRO 7 News spoke with Dickens’ family Wednesday following the deadly crash.

“It killed me inside,” said Deandre Johnson, victim’s cousin. “To realize someone so close to me, pretty much my best friend, is gone.”

Johnson said he saw the aftermath of the crash before he learned that his cousin was killed.

“I was on my way to work, and I so happen to be driving past it and didn’t even know it was her,” he said. “Complete pain like I lost a soul.”

Johnson said Dickens was his eight-year-old son’s best friend, but to him and many people, she was an inspiration.

“She didn’t know how much I looked up to her even though she’s younger than me. And I hate that I didn’t get to tell her that,” he said. “She’s an angel without knowing she’s already an angel.”

Johnson is pleading for the public’s help to find the last driver, who he believes is also responsible for his little cousin’s death, he said.

“People need that (closure). It’s not just about us. It’s about everybody who loved her and supported her. Who gave her their heart and she gave it back,” he said. “We’ve spoken to other ones (other drivers), but we still haven’t spoke to the one. We’re just waiting for that last bit of closure to clear up what’s really going on. Why she’s gone today.”

Dickens’ mother told KIRO 7 News that she, “Felt real bad because they shouldn’t have left the scene. They should have stayed there. If you were any kind of friend or any kind of person or human being, you would have stayed there. You would have never ran.”

Dickens said she has not received any updates from authorities about her daughter’s death.

“This is so sad that I have to bury my only child. You shouldn’t have to go bury your only child. You shouldn’t have to go through this,” she told KIRO 7 News.

The family said they have scheduled a vigil to remember Dickens Saturday at 8 p.m. at Federal Way High School where Dickens graduated in 2016.

Loved ones created a GoFundMe to help the family during this difficult time. If you would like to help, please click here.