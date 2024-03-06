WA has some of the most expensive gas in the country. Cheapest gas stations in Tri-Cities

The first two months of 2024 are behind us, and keeping in trend with 2023, the west coast of the United States has the highest gas prices in the country.

Latest data from AAA shows that California has the highest average price per gallon at $4.85. Hawaii is close behind at $4.71 per gallon, followed by Washington, which has the third-most expensive gas at $4.14. For comparison, the U.S. average is $3.37.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular-grade gallon of gas in the Tri-Cities area is $3.93.

On the flip side, the states with the cheapest gas are Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Colorado, all of which are under $3 per gallon.

Gas prices in Washington

The average price per gallon in Washington has hovered around $4 over the past month. The cheapest gas in the Evergreen State so far in 2024 was $3.85, recorded on both Feb. 6 and 18.

While still some of the highest prices in the country, the average cost of a gallon is down about $1 from Sept. 2023 prices, the highest gas has been in Washington in the last year.

Washington’s gas prices follow the same general trends as the country’s, but at about a dollar higher.

Average gas prices over the last 18 months in the United States (blue) and in Washington state (red), via GasBuddy.

Cheapest gas in the Tri-Cities area

So, where around the Tri-Cities has the cheapest gas?

The top ten recommended by GasBuddy are: