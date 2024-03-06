WA lawmakers vote to prohibit firearms in more public areas

Washington lawmakers are expanding the list of places in the state where weapons, including firearms, will be prohibited under a new bill passed by the Legislature Monday.

Senate Bill 5444, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, will prohibit individuals from possessing weapons at zoos, aquariums, libraries and transit stations in Washington.

The prohibitions in the bill do not apply to those with a concealed pistol license.

Violations of the law are a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.

Under the bill, weapons are defined as “any firearm, explosive, or any weapon usually known as a slingshot, sand club, or metal knuckles; or any knife, dagger, dirk, or other similar weapon capable of causing death or bodily injury and is commonly used with the intent to cause death or bodily injury.”

The bill was sent back to the Senate where it originated for agreement on amendments made in the House, and was passed by Senate lawmakers Monday by a 27-21 vote.

The House had previously passed the bill by a 58-36 vote with an amendment to clarify that transit stations do not include transit vehicles.

Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, urged other Senators to not pass the bill Monday, saying the already bad bill was made worse by the House.

Republican lawmakers have argued that the legislation creates impairments based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 Bruen decision.

During the Senate floor debate on the bill in February, Valdez said the legislation will protect families from gun violence, similar to laws in other states.

“We want them to feel safe and secure from folks who may be parading around with their weapons openly carrying,” he said.

Now, the bill heads for the governor’s desk for his signature, which is expected. It will become law on June 5, 90 days after the legislative session adjourns.

Thursday is the last day of the legislative session.