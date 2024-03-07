WA lawmakers OK supplemental budget. Here are some Tri-Cities projects getting money

Washington state lawmakers passed a $1.3 billion supplemental capital budget on Wednesday, providing funding for some new projects and renovations in the Tri-Cities.

The latest budget includes funding for several big ticket items in Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, including:

$200,000 for the Agricultural Innovation Center

$155,000 for the Downtown Pasco North Plaza

$250,000 for the MLK Jr. Resource and Technology Center

$750,000 for the Pasco Boulevard Soccer Field

$840,000 for Pasco Clubhouse Safety Modernization

$150,000 for the Pasco Agricultural Symbiosis Industrial Park project

$5.05 million for Pasco’s process water reuse facility

$3 million for Gesa Stadium in Pasco

$773,000 for the B5 Community Learning Center in Kennewick

$258,000 for the Kennewick Kiwanis Playground

$1.12 million for Kennewick South UGA Water and Sewer Extensions

$300,000 for the Safe Harbor Support Center in Kennewick

$4 million for the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Kennewick

$350,000 for renovations and additions to the Richland Players Theater

$1.25 million for White Bluffs Rail replacement in Richland

$105,000 for the Prosser Clubhouse

The state’s capital budget pays for construction, maintenance and acquisition of state buildings, public schools, public parks and other assets. Last year the state approved nearly $9 billion for the capital budget.

The supplemental capital budget passed this year to finish out the 2023-25 biennium also invests in statewide K-12 school construction, behavioral health facilities, housing and natural resources.

Some of those big investments include:

$127.5 million for the Housing Trust Fund

$115 million for the Small District and Tribal Compact Schools Modernization program.

$68.2 million for “Career and Technical Education projects at Skills Centers and Technical Schools,” which includes the Tri-Tech Skills Center in Kennewick.

$45 million on improvements to indoor air quality and energy efficiency, with most of the funding for school districts with less than 3,000 students.

$82.7 million in grants for community behavioral health projects throughout Washington.

$26.6 million to expand affordable childcare access through the Early Learning Facilities grant program.

$22.2 million to the Brian Abbott Fish Barrier Removal Board

$11.1 million to the Estuary and Salmon Restoration Program

Approximately $130.5 million of this year’s supplemental capital budget is funded with general obligation bonds.

House lawmakers unanimously passed the supplemental budget Wednesday with a striking amendment before returning it to the Senate for concurrence.

Senate Bill 5949 will now head for Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed.

The Legislature was scheduled to adjourn Thursday night.