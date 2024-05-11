WA GOP Semi Bird files to run for governor in ‘historic moment.’ Who else is running

Republican candidate for governor Semi Bird filed to run for office Friday morning in what his campaign is calling a “historic moment” for Washington state politics.

Almost a year to the day that a group of voters marched inside the Benton County Elections Office with more than 6,000 signatures to recall him from his seat as a Richland School Board member, Bird stood outside the same building Friday to take a victory lap as the state’s first party-endorsed Black candidate to file to run for Washington governor.

“We are bringing about a revival of faith and patriotism to Washington, and we will be a beacon for the rest of the nation,” said Bird, a U.S. veteran and former Army Green Beret.

Flanked by family, friends and campaign volunteers, Bird detailed his priorities for the governorship and his plan to win over voters in the lead up to the Aug. 6 primary election.

Bird — who won the sole endorsement of the Washington State Republican Party last month at its convention in Spokane — must be among the top two vote recipients in order to advance to the general election.

About three dozen candidates — Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike — have filed to run for governor by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.

Family, friends and campaign volunteers rally behind Washington State Republican Party-endorsed gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird at an event Friday, May 10, outside the Benton County Elections Office. Bird says he has “made history” as the first party-endorsed Black candidate to file for the governor’s race.

Bird will face a steep uphill challenge as fellow Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson also filed to run for governor — both have larger name recognition and political experience than the Richland Republican.

Bird’s endorsement also surfaced a fracture in the state Republican Party, with some saying they plan to back the more moderate candidate, Reichert, in the primary. Others have questioned Bird’s personal background and his ability to raise money.

“I’m not bought or owned by anyone, and that’s probably why all the not-so-nice things come against me — and that’s OK,” Bird said Friday. “This morning, when I filed — just like every day I wake up — I had nothing but love and forgiveness in my heart for everyone.”

Spokane County Republican Party Vice Chair Lyle Dach believes Bird is right on all the issues and will win handily come August.

“He’s a people person. For the last two years, that man has went around the state and connected with everybody at a personable level, made himself available, and I think when you look at the grassroots that’s what everybody’s hungry for,” said Dach, who showed up at Bird’s rally in Richland.

Bird is a favorite among Spokane Republicans, having spoken at or been involved with about a dozen party events, Dach said. Close to 90% of the county party’s delegates voted in favor of endorsing Bird at last month’s convention.

Dach said they’ve invited Reichert to several party events, but have been “ghosted” by the former U.S. congressman.

“When our grassroots (precinct committee officers) didn’t see Reichert show up, that didn’t sit well,” Dach said.

Washington Republican Semi Bird speaks Friday, May 10, outside the Benton County Elections Office in Richland to a gaggle of media about his campaign for governor. Bird filed early Friday morning with the Washington Secretary of State’s Office to run in the race.

End of filing week

Ballots for 2024 are now set.

All partisan positions will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot, regardless of how many candidates file. Nonpartisan races need to attract three or more candidates to appear in the primary, in most cases.

The top-two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.

The public can visit vote.wa.gov to register to vote or update their registration.

More than 300 candidates filed to run for 187 offices in Benton County, and 194 filed to run for 87 offices in Franklin County. Those numbers include party precinct committee officers, as well as candidates running statewide and across multiple counties.

Key WA, federal, local filings

U.S. Senator

Maria Cantwell, Democrat, incumbent

Chuck Jackson, Independent

Paul L. Giesick, Democrat

Dr. Raul Garcia, Republican

Henry C. Dennison, Socialist Workers

David Titon, Nonpartisan

Mel Ram, Republican

Scott Nazarino, Republican

Thor Amundson, Independent

Goodspaceguy, Republican

Isaac Hoylyk, Republican

U.S. House Washington 4th District

Dan Newhouse, Republican, incumbent

Tiffany Smiley, Republican

Jerrod Sessler, Republican

Mary Baechler, Democrat

“Birdie” Jane Muchlinski, Democrat

Barry Knowles, Democrat

John Malan, MAGA Democrat

Benny Garcia, Independent

WA State Legislature — District 8

House, Position 1: Stephanie Barnard, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 2: April Connors, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 2: John Christenson, Democrat

WA State Legislature — District 14

House, Position 1: Chelsea Dimas, Democrat

House, Position 1: Gloria Mendoza, Republican

House, Position 1: Andy Kallinen, Republican

House, Position 2: Ana Ruiz Kennedy, Democrat

House, Position 2: Deb Manjarrez, Republican

House, Position 2: Eddie Perez, independent

Senate: Curtis King, Republican, incumbent

Senate: Maria Belstran, Democrat

WA State Legislature — District 15

House, Position 1: Chris Corry, Republican

House, Position 1: Chase Foster, independent

House, Position 2: Jeremie Dufault, Republican

House, Position 2: Rich Bright, Republican

House, Position 2: Anna Saenz, Democrat

WA State Legislature — District 16

House, Position 1: Mark Klicker, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 1: Linda Gunshefski, Democrat

House, Position 2: Skyler Rude, Republican, incumbent

House, Position 2: Craig Woodard, Democrat

Senate: Perry Dozier, Republican, incumbent

Senate: Kari Isaacson, Democrat

Benton County Commission

District 1: Jerome Delvin, Republican, incumbent

District 1: Jeff J. Smart, Republican

District 3: Will McKay, Republican, incumbent

District 3: Zach Fluharty, Independent

Franklin County Commission

District 1: Stephen Bauman, Republican, appointed incumbent

District 1: Paul L. Frenzel, Republican

District 1: Caleb Atkins, Republican

District 2: Rocky Mullen, Republican, incumbent

District 2: Blanche Barajas, Independent

Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge

Position 1: Dave Petersen, incumbent

Position 2: Joe Burrowes, incumbent

Position 3: Diane N. Ruff, incumbent

Position 4: Norma Rodriguez, incumbent

Position 5 (no incumbent): Bronson J. Brown

Position 5 (no incumbent): Shawn P. Sant

Position 6: Jacqueline Stam, incumbent

Position 7: Jackie Shea-Brown, incumbent

Benton Public Utility Commission

Position 3: Barry Bush, incumbent

Position 3: Mike Massey

Franklin Public Utility Commission

District 3: Stu Nelson, incumbent

District 3: Pedro Torres