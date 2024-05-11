WA GOP Semi Bird files to run for governor in ‘historic moment.’ Who else is running
Republican candidate for governor Semi Bird filed to run for office Friday morning in what his campaign is calling a “historic moment” for Washington state politics.
Almost a year to the day that a group of voters marched inside the Benton County Elections Office with more than 6,000 signatures to recall him from his seat as a Richland School Board member, Bird stood outside the same building Friday to take a victory lap as the state’s first party-endorsed Black candidate to file to run for Washington governor.
“We are bringing about a revival of faith and patriotism to Washington, and we will be a beacon for the rest of the nation,” said Bird, a U.S. veteran and former Army Green Beret.
Flanked by family, friends and campaign volunteers, Bird detailed his priorities for the governorship and his plan to win over voters in the lead up to the Aug. 6 primary election.
Bird — who won the sole endorsement of the Washington State Republican Party last month at its convention in Spokane — must be among the top two vote recipients in order to advance to the general election.
About three dozen candidates — Republicans, Democrats and Independents alike — have filed to run for governor by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
Bird will face a steep uphill challenge as fellow Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson also filed to run for governor — both have larger name recognition and political experience than the Richland Republican.
Bird’s endorsement also surfaced a fracture in the state Republican Party, with some saying they plan to back the more moderate candidate, Reichert, in the primary. Others have questioned Bird’s personal background and his ability to raise money.
“I’m not bought or owned by anyone, and that’s probably why all the not-so-nice things come against me — and that’s OK,” Bird said Friday. “This morning, when I filed — just like every day I wake up — I had nothing but love and forgiveness in my heart for everyone.”
Spokane County Republican Party Vice Chair Lyle Dach believes Bird is right on all the issues and will win handily come August.
“He’s a people person. For the last two years, that man has went around the state and connected with everybody at a personable level, made himself available, and I think when you look at the grassroots that’s what everybody’s hungry for,” said Dach, who showed up at Bird’s rally in Richland.
Bird is a favorite among Spokane Republicans, having spoken at or been involved with about a dozen party events, Dach said. Close to 90% of the county party’s delegates voted in favor of endorsing Bird at last month’s convention.
Dach said they’ve invited Reichert to several party events, but have been “ghosted” by the former U.S. congressman.
“When our grassroots (precinct committee officers) didn’t see Reichert show up, that didn’t sit well,” Dach said.
End of filing week
Ballots for 2024 are now set.
All partisan positions will appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot, regardless of how many candidates file. Nonpartisan races need to attract three or more candidates to appear in the primary, in most cases.
The top-two vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 5 general election.
The public can visit vote.wa.gov to register to vote or update their registration.
More than 300 candidates filed to run for 187 offices in Benton County, and 194 filed to run for 87 offices in Franklin County. Those numbers include party precinct committee officers, as well as candidates running statewide and across multiple counties.
Key WA, federal, local filings
U.S. Senator
Maria Cantwell, Democrat, incumbent
Chuck Jackson, Independent
Paul L. Giesick, Democrat
Dr. Raul Garcia, Republican
Henry C. Dennison, Socialist Workers
David Titon, Nonpartisan
Mel Ram, Republican
Scott Nazarino, Republican
Thor Amundson, Independent
Goodspaceguy, Republican
Isaac Hoylyk, Republican
U.S. House Washington 4th District
Dan Newhouse, Republican, incumbent
Tiffany Smiley, Republican
Jerrod Sessler, Republican
Mary Baechler, Democrat
“Birdie” Jane Muchlinski, Democrat
Barry Knowles, Democrat
John Malan, MAGA Democrat
Benny Garcia, Independent
WA State Legislature — District 8
House, Position 1: Stephanie Barnard, Republican, incumbent
House, Position 2: April Connors, Republican, incumbent
House, Position 2: John Christenson, Democrat
WA State Legislature — District 14
House, Position 1: Chelsea Dimas, Democrat
House, Position 1: Gloria Mendoza, Republican
House, Position 1: Andy Kallinen, Republican
House, Position 2: Ana Ruiz Kennedy, Democrat
House, Position 2: Deb Manjarrez, Republican
House, Position 2: Eddie Perez, independent
Senate: Curtis King, Republican, incumbent
Senate: Maria Belstran, Democrat
WA State Legislature — District 15
House, Position 1: Chris Corry, Republican
House, Position 1: Chase Foster, independent
House, Position 2: Jeremie Dufault, Republican
House, Position 2: Rich Bright, Republican
House, Position 2: Anna Saenz, Democrat
WA State Legislature — District 16
House, Position 1: Mark Klicker, Republican, incumbent
House, Position 1: Linda Gunshefski, Democrat
House, Position 2: Skyler Rude, Republican, incumbent
House, Position 2: Craig Woodard, Democrat
Senate: Perry Dozier, Republican, incumbent
Senate: Kari Isaacson, Democrat
Benton County Commission
District 1: Jerome Delvin, Republican, incumbent
District 1: Jeff J. Smart, Republican
District 3: Will McKay, Republican, incumbent
District 3: Zach Fluharty, Independent
Franklin County Commission
District 1: Stephen Bauman, Republican, appointed incumbent
District 1: Paul L. Frenzel, Republican
District 1: Caleb Atkins, Republican
District 2: Rocky Mullen, Republican, incumbent
District 2: Blanche Barajas, Independent
Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge
Position 1: Dave Petersen, incumbent
Position 2: Joe Burrowes, incumbent
Position 3: Diane N. Ruff, incumbent
Position 4: Norma Rodriguez, incumbent
Position 5 (no incumbent): Bronson J. Brown
Position 5 (no incumbent): Shawn P. Sant
Position 6: Jacqueline Stam, incumbent
Position 7: Jackie Shea-Brown, incumbent
Benton Public Utility Commission
Position 3: Barry Bush, incumbent
Position 3: Mike Massey
Franklin Public Utility Commission
District 3: Stu Nelson, incumbent
District 3: Pedro Torres