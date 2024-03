Mar. 9—FAIRMONT — Caylie Simmons of Franklin, West Virginia and Sophia Smith of Petersburg, West Virginia, recently were crowned 2024 W.Va. Three Rivers Festival Teen and Queen, respectively.

Both will have the thrill of reigning over the 45th Annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival May 23-25 in Fairmont, and represent their titles at the Miss West Virginia USA & Miss West Virginia Teen USA pageants in June.