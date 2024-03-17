VWU and MOCA provide renderings of new museum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Wesleyan University (VWU) and the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (VMOCA) recently released artist renderings of the new state-of-the-art facility that will be built on the VWU campus.

The new building supports VMOCA’s efforts to transform the museum into a regional educational resource. It is designed to function as one of the largest classrooms on the VWU campus – an immersive, multi-modal learning lab.

“The central location of VWU’s campus will make V-MOCA even more accessible, allowing the Museum to better connect with the cultural and educational fabric of the entire Hampton Roads area,” said Dr. Miller. “According to one report, the new location places V-MOCA within a 35-mile radius of 1.6 million people. The current location only has 468,000 people within that same radius.”

While the new facility will be located on VWU’s campus, it will remain an independent entity with its own board and staff as well as full curatorial oversight.

