VSU set to be the first HBCU to host prestigious high school robotics championship.

In a historic first, Virginia State University's College of Engineering and Technology has been selected to host the 2024 FIRST Chesapeake District FIRST Robotics Competition Championship. While this is the championship's 35th year, it is the first time that the prestigious high school robotics championship will be hosted by a historically black university, or an HBCU.

"As we prepare to welcome high school teams from across DC, Maryland, and Virginia, this milestone is not just about the competition itself; it's a testament to the transformative power of diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM," said Executive Director for FIRST Chesapeake Alex Bryant in a VSU news release ahead of the championship. "By partnering with one of Virginia's premier HBCUs to host this prestigious event, we amplify the message that every student, regardless of background, deserves equal opportunities to excel in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is an independent non-profit that aims to inspire young people to become leaders in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) by bringing youth robotics programs that build skills, confidence, and resilience to students in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

“These opportunities create excitement and energy for young people to pursue STEM careers and are especially important for students from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds,” said Lorin Sodell, Director of External and Industry Engagement within VSU's College of Engineering and Technology, in the news release. “At VSU, our commitment to providing access and opportunity to students from all backgrounds makes us an excellent choice to host this tournament."

The championship will feature the top 54 teams from the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) from across the Chesapeake district. As many as 4,000 people are slated to attend the three-day championship, which will be held from April 4 to 6. Anyone interested in STEM can attend or volunteer at the event. The championship, which will be held at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all three days, is free and open to the public.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: VSU first HBCU to host prestigious high school robotics championship.