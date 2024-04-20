VSP warns of fraudulent calls impersonating law enforcement requesting ‘eGift’ payments

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia State Police are warning the general public about fraudulent phone calls impersonating law enforcement and threatening people into paying hundreds of dollars in gift cards to the caller.

According to VSP, these calls will often manipulate the caller ID to make the phone number appear to come from a nearby state police office, local police department, or sheriff’s office.

Reports say the caller falsely claims the victim’s identity has been stolen or they have a warrant for arrest and asks to send money to clear the charges. Then, they provide instructions on how the payment should be submitted, in which they usually ask for ‘eGift’ cash card or another similar online payment to a specified account or name given by the caller. VSP says the caller will often pressure, threaten and be verbally abusive in order to intimidate the victim into complaying with the scammer’s demands.

Law enforcement never contacts citizens by phone to request payment or to clear arrest warrants, especially through payment by gift cards. VSP emphasizes that you should never provide a credit card number or account information over the phone.

If you receive this call, VSP says to hang up immediately and contact your local law enforcement agency or a VSP office. Reports can also be made to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online or over the phone at 1-877-FTC-HELP.

