VSP: Three fatal crashes over the weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Three fatal crashes across the region occurred between March 8-10, and are being investigated by Virginia State Police.

The crashes occurred in Virginia Beach, Hampton and Brunswick County.

The first crash occurred in Brunswick County on March 8. Around 9:35 p.m., police responded to single-vehicle crash on north of Woodley Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed 52-year-old John Oliver Harrison was traveling northbound on Route 46, ran off of the roadway and struck a group of large trees. The tractor trailer was fully loaded with lumber. He died on impact.

In Virginia Beach, on Saturday, March 9, around 2:20 a.m., state police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on I-264. Upon arrival it was determined that two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the westbound side. At the same time as the fatality, several other vehicle crashes had occurred in the eastbound lanes simultaneously. Both east and westbound lanes were blocked.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2012 Hyundai Tucson was traveling westbound I-264, approaching Newtown Road in the outside set of lanes, when an unknown male ran across the traffic lanes from the right shoulder, police said. The driver struck the male pedestrian, who was then struck a second time by a 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The pedestrian has been identified as a 23 year old Hispanic/Guatemalan male. Both drivers involved were uninjured and stayed at the scene.

On Sunday, March 10, around 11:20 a.m., state police responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-64 at Magruder Boulevard in Hampton.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a 2011 Hyundai Elantra, Antonette Mitchell, was traveling westbound on I-64, when she lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck the jersey wall. Mitchell was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital were she later succumbed to her injuries. Mitchell was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. Neither alcohol nor speed seem to be contributing factors.

The vehicle was also transporting three other passengers, to which only one passenger suffered minor injuries.

