VSP reports Halesford Bridge crash as fatal

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia State Police reports a fatality during a crash on the Halesford Bridge in Franklin County on Saturday, June 16.

Details remain limited at this time. VSP says more information is expected to be released.

WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.