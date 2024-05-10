VSP: ‘Operation DISS-rupt’ reduces speeding on I-81 by 12%

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In April, Virginia State Police (VSP) implemented an ‘Operation DISS-rupt’ initiative to disrupt unsafe driving throughout Interstate 81.

Troopers with the VSP focused on promoting safer driving habits, including avoiding distractions, obeying speed limits and wearing seatbelts. Each driver was educated on proper driving practices, and citations were issued as needed.

Virginia State Police launches ‘Operation DISS-rupt’ on I-81

The VSP reported the following results from the two-day initiative:

Zero fatalities

12% reduction in speeding

1,100 citations or warnings were issued

31 non-fatal crashes

The VSP said ‘Operation DISS-rupt’ aims to reduce the total number of crashes for the year by 10%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.